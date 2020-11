Indie Flick: A Film

About the director

Now, this is a story all about how my life got flipped-turned upside down, and I liked to take a minute — just sit right there — I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air. In west Philadelphia born and raised, on the playground where I spent most of my days: chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool and all shooting some b-ball outside of the school. When a couple of guys, they were up to no good, started making trouble in my neighbourhood! I got in one little fight and my mom got scared and said You're moving with your auntie and uncle in Bel-air.